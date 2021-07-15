Police have raided Bahrain Victorious at the Tour de France on Wednesday evening.

Riders and staff hotels were also searched by police, but no arrests were made.

Bahrain Victorious team boss Milan Erzen confirmed the raid took place and said they were not told why the base had been searched.

“Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it," he told Cyclingnews

“They disturb riders for one hour and at the end, they said thank you. They didn’t tell us what’s the reason of visit, but we will found this out today through lawyers.”

Pello Bilbao is Bahrain Victorious’ highest placed rider at the Tour de France in tenth place.

Jack Haig’s exit following a Stage 3 crash led to a shake-up of strategy for Bahrain Victorious, but the team has picked up two stage wins since then, with Matej Mohoric winning Stage 7 and Dylan Teuns taking Stage 8.

