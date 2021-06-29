Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France Men | Stage 3 00:00:00 Replay

'I would bottle it' - Wiggins on the 'nervousness' that leads to crashes

The spotlight is again on rider safety after a spate of crashes in the main bunch on Stage 3 at the Tour de France, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) among those to go down in separate incidents.

Ewan is out of the race with a broken collarbone after colliding with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a chaotic sprint, while Thomas was sent for an ultrasound after having a dislocated shoulder popped back in mid-race.

Thomas managed to get back into the peloton after working with teammates Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle to erode a 2'30" gap, but Roglic lost time in the race for the yellow after his crash with 10 kilometres remaining.

Roglic, sporting huge road rashes on his left shoulder and left hip, came home 1:21 down on stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) and, crucially, 55 seconds behind defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Bradley Wiggins joined The Breakaway to discuss the action and the difficulty striking the balance between entertainment and safety.

“We don’t like sitting here, watching these guys scrape along the floor. But it is entertainment. I don’t mean that in a derogatory way,” said Wiggins.

I knew that was the risk when I was riding and I would bottle it sometimes – I was either on the front or the back. I never liked to be in that bit in between. You understand the risks of the sport.

“As I got older I drew away from it because I did not want to go home and see my children [looking like I’ve been] battered to death. And if you can’t do it someone else will. It’s why the sport is so tough and not everyone can do it. If it was easy, everyone would do it.

“That’s normal for a sprint, maybe not the rough and tumble, and it makes Mark Cavendish’s 30 stage wins look [more remarkable].”

STAGE 3 RECAP - written by Tom Owen

A day of carnage at the Tour de France concluded with Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) taking victory on Stage 3 and a worrying crash involving Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The Welshman was guided back into the peloton by teammates Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle, after having his shoulder popped back in, before the race settled down. Briefly.

General classification hopeful Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) hit the deck with 10 kilometres remaining to spark a frantic chase – and impromptu team time trial – before Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was among those caught up in another incident down the road. Roglic finished the stage over a minute down, putting him 20th on GC at 1'35".

And just when the action looked over, Ewan and Sagan collided metres from the line as Merlier swept to a victory on a day that will be remembered for what happened elsewhere.

It was labelled “one of the most chaotic days we have ever seen at the Tour de France” by Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary. It was hard to disagree.

Ewan's teammate Thomas De Gendt gave a doomy pronouncement to Eurosport post-stage, saying: "I think his collarbone is broken and it's finished." And the bad news was later confirmed by their team's Twitter account.

Another rider whose Tour de France looks like it is over is Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious). The Australian rider was the main victim of the incident that waylaid Pogacar and is listed as a DNF in the official results.

