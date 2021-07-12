Bradley Wiggins feels Sepp Kuss has the makings of a Grand Tour team leader, but is unsure if he is ruthless enough to take on the role.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France victory hopes were dashed when Primoz Roglic abandoned following a horrible crash in the first week.

Jonas Vingegaard has looked extremely strong in the mountains, and made race leader Tadej Pogacar look human on Mont Ventoux, to raise hope of securing a podium finish.

Wout van Aert’s brilliant solo ride up Ventoux secured a stage win for the team, and Kuss followed up with victory on Stage 15

The American was imperious on the final climb and held off Alejandro Valverde on the descent into Andorra, and his ride made a deep impression on Eurosport pundit Wiggins, who gave his views on his latest podcast.

"He's such a nice guy," Wiggins said. "An hour, an hour and a half after the finish, he's still there talking to journalists. And he deserves that as well. He was pivotal to Primoz Roglic's second GC ride last year. It hasn't panned out for him [Roglic] this year, but Jumbo-Visma have come of age over this past couple of days.”

Bernie Eisel suggested Kuss is too nice to be a team leader, and Wiggins concurred.

“You've got to be a bit of a c*** to be a leader,” Wiggins said. “Not in normal life, but when you're riding you've got to get in a different mindset. And it's hard, you know?

"We've seen guys try and take that mantle on and fail at doing that. [Stage 14 solo breakaway winner] Bauke Mollema being one of them. He gave up his GC aspirations and look at the single-day success he's had.”

Kuss spoke after his stage win to suggest he could not comprehend being in that position, and Wiggins feels that mindset must change if he has aspirations of being a team leader.

"That sums it up to me,” Wiggins said. “He doesn't believe in himself enough. What he does today is phenomenal. The riders he rode off his wheel on the severity of that climb, he has all the makings of a Grand Tour winner, physicality wise."

