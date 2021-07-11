An impressive display from Sepp Kuss saw the American claim his first ever Tour de France win in the Pyrenees on Stage 15.

The result was a massive boost for Jumbo-Visma who claimed just their second Stage win of the Tour.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second, while Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) made up the podium.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the overall lead of the race, restoring a five-minute lead as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) fell away from 2nd place

More to follow...

- -

