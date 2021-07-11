An impressive display from Sepp Kuss saw the American claim his first ever Tour de France win in the Pyrenees on Stage 15.
The result was a massive boost for Jumbo-Visma who claimed just their second Stage win of the Tour.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished second, while Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) made up the podium.
Tour de France
'He's beaten absolutely everyone today' Kuss takes Stage 15 victory
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the overall lead of the race, restoring a five-minute lead as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) fell away from 2nd place
More to follow...
- -
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Tour de France
‘They’re not confident!’ – Wiggins on Vingegaard’s GC hopes and a pivot from Jumbo
Tour de France
Brad on a Bike - A change in tactics for Jumbo? Brad's sources reveal all