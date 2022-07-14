Tour de France
Stage 12 | Mountain | men | 14.07.2022
Live
In Progress
BriançonAlpe d'Huez
- Peloton+1:59
- M. Louvel
- +1:292 Riders
- +543 Riders
- Head of race4 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Tour de France Stage 12 LIVE - Can Pogacar exact revenge on Alpe d'Huez after losing yellow to Vingegaard?
- All
- Highlights
Headlines
13:33
127KM TO GO: ATTACK BY TOM PIDCOCK ON THE DESCENT
The British debutant came home 9'55" down yesterday to drop out of the top 10. But with two Ineos Grenadiers teammates - Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates - still in the GC mix, the 22-year-old can still play a large role in this Tour. He's now showcasing his extreme downhill skills with a heart-in-mouth descent of the Galibier towards the uphill kicker of the Col du Telegraph two-thirds down.
13:32
ANTHONY PEREZ GOES OVER THE TOP OF THE GALIBIER IN POLE POSITION
13:28
131KM TO GO: ANTHONY PEREZ CRESTS THE SUMMIT OF THE GALIBIER
The Frenchman pockets 20pts as he goes over the top with a 20-second gap on his pursuers. Ciccone was second, Meintjes third, Powless fourth and Oliveira fifth. Chris Froome goes over 1'40" down and around 15 seconds ahead of the peloton, which is still being led by the green jersey Wout van Aert, the double-stage winning dependable domestique of the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard. There was a little dig from Pierre Latour near the summit as he zipped clear of the pack in pursuit of Froome...
Those 20pts put Perez into fifth place in the KOM standings currently led by his German teammate Simon Geschke, who has 43pts. Latour is second on 35pts ahead of Vingegaard and Warren Barguil, both on 30pts.
13:22
CHRIS FROOME PUTS IN A DIG TO RIDE CLEAR OF THE PELOTON ON THE GALIBIER
13:20
134KM TO GO: CHRIS FROOME ATTACKS!
And isn't that a sight to behold - the four-time Tour champion spinning a high gear with his elbows out, starring invariably at the stem and up the road as he accelerates clear of the peloton in pursuit of the unknown. Many riders would have given up after such a terrible injury and being reduced to a bit-part rider after being the best in the business - it's a measure of Froome's professionalism, passion and love of his sport that the 36-year-old is keeping going. What an achievement a victory on Alpe d'Huez would be today...
13:15
137KM TO GO: PEREZ ATTACKS FROM THE BREAK
Frenchman Anthony Perez has his heart set on cresting the Galibier in pole position ahead of the race - not just to help protect Cofidis teammate Simon Geschke's lead in the KOM standings, but for the prestige of doing so on the French national holiday on the 14th July. He quickly opens up a 20-second gap over Oliveira, Goossens, Powless, Louvel and Schonberger, who have been caught by both Ciccone and Meintjes.
13:09
139KM TO GO: PINOT WITH AN ACCELERATION
The first moves come on the Galibier from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Guy Niv (Israel-Premier Tech). Pinot is 35 minutes down on GC but would love a win on Alpe d'Huez to save his race and give the French some cheer on Bastille Day. His acceleration has sparked a response from numerous riders, including Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers and Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma. It looks like Aleksandr Vlasov, Simon Geschke and Chris Froome are also in the mix.
13:04
140KM TO GO: BREAKAWAY SUMMITS THE COL DU LAUTARET
We're now onto the Col du Galibier proper after the riders have come to the top of the Lautaret after the gradual grind up from Briancon. The ascent will take on a different dynamic now with narrower roads, hairpin bends, steeper gradients and some spectacular views on the way up to the summit at 2,642m. The six leaders have 45 seconds on Ciccone, 1'00" on Meintjes and Zimmermann, and 2'00" on the Jumbo-led peloton.
13:03
POGACAR BULLISH AHEAD OF TODAY'S QUEEN STAGE
You can't help but love Tadej Pogacar. Despite losing the yellow jersey yesterday, the two-time champion was smiling to the cameras ahead of the final climb of the Granon, he then congratulated Vingegaard at the finish, and then was all smiles when receiving the white jersey on the podium at the end of what must have been his hardest ever day on the Tour. He lost over three minutes to his Danish rival yesterday and dropped to third place in the standings. But this race is far from over - as the 23-year-old said this morning before the start of today's queen stage.
‘I’m ready to fight, I like to attack’ – Pogacar bullish ahead of Stage 12
12:58
143KM TO GO: MEINTJES MEANS BUSINESS
Louis Meintjes was involved in that earlier counter attack and the little South African is now having another pop, this time with the help of his Intermarche teammate Georg Zimmermann. The duo zip clear of the main pack in pursuit of Ciccone. Remember, they also have teammate Kobe Goossens in the six man move on the front alongside Oliveira, Perez, Powless, Louvel and Schonberger. 10km to go until the summit of this climb.
12:55
145KM TO GO: CICCONE GOES CLEAR AFTER COUNTER-ATTACK NEUTRALISED
That large group which briefly formed around the polka dot jersey Simon Geschke has been brought to heel with Jumbo-Visma increasing the tempo on the front of the pack with their man in green, Van Aert, right on the nose. With the gap of the six leaders down to 1'30", Italy's Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) decides to try his luck bridging over. Ciccone hasn't had a very good Tour so far, but he won a stage in the Giro and is far enough down on GC to be given a lot of leeway today. But does he have the legs? Unlikely. Today is going to be another day where the winner is one of the main favourites.
12:50
BLYTHE PREVIEWS TODAY'S STAGE
We can take what Adam says with a pinch of salt, given he was never one who exactly enjoying riding uphill, but he's probably not wrong in his assessment of the challenges on the horizon today...
‘This is going to be horrendous!’ – Blythe previews Stage 12 as Alpe d’Heuz awaits
12:48
JUST HOW GOOD WAS YESTERDAY'S STAGE? ONE FOR THE AGES
For the first time in his short but illustrious Tour career, Tadej Pogacar now knows what it’s like to have the yellow jersey torn emphatically from his shoulders with the world watching. With the help of his exceptional Jumbo-Visma team, Jonas Vingegaard did to Pogacar what the Slovenian sensation did to his compatriot Primoz Roglic on La Planche des Belles Filles two years ago – but with just one major difference: where Roglic ran out of road to bounce back, Pogacar has another nine stages to inflict his revenge. Starting straight away with today's rendez-vous with the legendary Alpe d’Huez. Click below to read full article...
Opinion: Vingegaard wins best Tour stage in years to set up Alpe d’Huez thriller
12:43
148KM TO GO: BIG SPLITS IN THE PELOTON AS HUGE CHASE GROUP FORMS
Louis Meintjes, Simon Geschke, Peter Sagan, Pierre Latour and Tom Pidcock are among the attackers trying to bridge over to the six leaders. In fact, Primoz Roglic and Rigo Uran are both there too, which is very interesting. Roglic was instrumental in his teammate Vingegaard going into yellow yesterday - and indeed gave up his GC chances in service of the Dane. Roglic is now 14 minutes in arrears in 14th place but he could still get some joy from this race. The sight of him crossing the finish yesterday with Sepp Kuss was the antithesis of that famous image of a forlorn Van Aert and Dumoulin witnessing the wheels come off Roglic's Tour back in 2020.
12:38
151KM TO GO: RIDERS ONTO THE COL DE GALIBIER
They're going up the side they came down yesterday, which includes the long uphill drag to the summit of the Col du Lautaret before they swing off and onto the final slog up the Galibier proper. They've been climbing ever since the start, to be fair, and the official start of this climb has already started. It's 23km at 5.1% but that gets far steeper the further up you go.
12:30
154KM TO GO: VAN AERT KICKS CLEAR AT INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The breakaway went through the sprint at Le Monetier-les-Bains with a gap of two minutes on the peloton. A handful of riders momentarily went clear from the pack in pursuit of the leaders but that was neutralised by an attack from the insatiable Wout van Aert, who zipped clear to take some more green jersey points for seventh place. He now has over double the tally of his nearest rival, Fabio Jakobsen. Chris Froome, meanwhile, has a little foray off the front for Israel-Premier Tech - but, come on Chris, it's not 2016 anymore, and it comes to nothing.
12:29
158KM TO GO: SIX RIDERS CLEAR WITH 30 SECONDS
The American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) has been joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Kobe Goossens (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Matis Louvel (Arkea-Samsic) and Sebastian Schonberger (B&B Hotels-KTM). Not exactly a stellar group but two Frenchman there on Bastile Day plus a rider in Powless who came within a handful of seconds of the yellow jersey on that stage over the cobbles last week.
12:28
160KM TO GO: CRASH AND A COUNTER ATTACK
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) have gone down after a touch of wheels in the pack. Meanwhile Powless has five riders bridging over - he'll be grateful for that.
12:22
POWLESS ATTACKS FROM THE GUN AHEAD OF THE GALIBIER
12:20
168KM TO GO: STAGE 12 IS UNDER WAY! FIRST ATTACKS COME IN...
Warren Barguil came very close to winning yesterday and he's sniffing around on the front of the peloton as the flag goes down to get this Bastille Day stage under way. But the Arkea-Samsic rider is not the first man to attack - it's Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost, who plummetted from 11th to 20th yesterday and is clearly looking to bounce back in style.