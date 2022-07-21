Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) has withdrawn from the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid.

The four-time champion pulled out ahead of Stage 18 in the Pyrenees.

"I'm really disappointed to not be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France," said Froome.

"It's been an extremely special race for us as a team and for me personally.

"I've really been finding my legs again and I just want to thank everyone for all the support through this process."

Froome's bid for a Grand Tour stage win in 2022 is not over yet, with La Vuelta next on his hit list.

"I'm going to head home, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for the Vuelta later this season," he added.

Froome was pushing for a top 20 finish in the general classification , although he was almost 90 minutes down on Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow jersey.

"These past five, six months, were probably the only five six months in the last three years that I've been able to work uninterrupted with no pain, no injuries, nothing," Froome said in an interview with Reuters.

"Nothing holding me back. So I'm still seeing improvements, seeing progressions and as long as I'm seeing these improvements, I'm going to keep working.

"I don't know how far I'm going to get and if I'm going to get to my old level but one thing is for sure I'm going to work as hard as I can.

"And as long as I see these improvements, I'm going to keep the dream alive and keep working for it."

