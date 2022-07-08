Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 7 of the Tour de France, a 176.3km ride from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The breakaway - Lennard Kamna (Bora–Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange–Jayco), Simon Geschke (Cofidis) - had a 1'25" advantage over the peloton as they began the final brutal climb that averaged out at 7% but with a maximum gradient of 24%.

Kamna managed to stay out as the rest of the break were swept up with 3km to go, and just as it looked like he would remarkably hold off the GC group to win the stage, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) attacked off the wheel of the yellow jersey Pogacar.

The Dane sailed past Kamna in the last 100m in the 24% summit finish and looked set to lay down a GC marker. However, Pogacar mustered a reply, and beat Vingegaard – just – to the line, to collect the win and 10 bonus seconds.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) came in 12 seconds down on Pogacar, with Kamn and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 14 seconds.

Pogacar now leads the GC by 35 seconds from Vingegaard, who supplanted Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) in second. Thomas is up to third at 1’10”.

