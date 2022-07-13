Jonas Vingegaard finished off a relentless display from Jumbo-Visma in the Alps to wrestle the yellow jersey off Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in a day for the ages at the Tour de France.

Those succession of mini efforts proved pivotal when, with 4.5km to go, Vingegaard made his decisive move. Pogacar could not respond and when Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also sailed by unopposed, it was clear the Slovenian was in deep trouble.

Vingegaard surged clear and swept up the remnants of the day’s break to take a memorable win.

Questions will now be asked about whether Pogacar was wise to chase Roglic with such gusto, given Vingegaard was his main focus, and why he also dropped a gutsy attack on the Galibier when he may have benefited from waiting for team-mates.

There is no rest for the peloton with the imposing Alpe d’Huez on the menu on Thursday.

‘Attack, attack, attack!’ – Jumbo-Visma try to crack Pogacar in thriller

