Tour de France
Stage 11 | Mountain | men | 13.07.2022
Live
In Progress
AlbertvilleCol du Granon
- Peloton+0
- Head of race2 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Tour de France Stage 11 LIVE - Galibier and Granon await Tadej Pogacar and GC favourites
- All
- Highlights
11:30
OPINION: AILING UAE TEAM EMIRATES MISS A TRICK AS POGACAR KEEPS HOLD OF YELLOW
UAE Team Emirates happily allowed the breakaway to gain nine minutes on the peloton in Stage 10 – only to see Tadej Pogacar undo their fine work by sprinting to the finish to save his yellow jersey by 11 seconds. It seems, in the words of Romain Bardet, that “even when Pogacar wants to lose yellow, he can’t”. Click below to read my opinion piece following yesterday's opening stage in the Alps.
Opinion: Ailing UAE miss a trick as Pogacar stubbornly keeps hold of yellow
11:28
WHICH ONE OF THESE TWO WILL BE IN YELLOW TONIGHT?
Tadej Pogacar saved his yellow jersey by 11 seconds yesterday after Lennard Kamna soared up to second in the standings after starring in the break. But let's be honest - we're not expecting the German to be a factor in the general classification. Pogacar is apparently not a huge fan of the heat - and it's another sweltering day in the Alps - while his UAE Team Emirates squad is down two riders and very much on the ropes. Jonas Vingegaard is lurking 39 seconds down and these kinds of longer climbs suit him far better, on paper, than the current man in yellow. Or so people think.
Image credit: Imago
11:22
STAGE 11: THE LACETS HAIRPINS, THE GALIBIER AND A GRANON SHOWDOWN
Finally, the first proper Alpine test. The picture-postcard Lacets de Montvernier provide the canapés and the Col du Telegraph the starter ahead of a main course that really packs a punch: dual hors categorie ascents of the Col du Galibier and the Col du Granon. At 2,413m high, the Granon hosted what was the highest finish in the Tour’s history in 1986 when Spain’s Eduardo Chozas triumphed. This was outdone 25 years later when Andy Schleck won Stage 18 atop the Galibier (2,645m). Will combining them both on one day make up for earlier lack of high-altitude tests? Time will tell.
Image credit: Eurosport
11:20
BONJOUR LE TOUR - AND THIS RACE IS COMING TO A BOIL NICELY
Yesterday was all about Denmark's Magnus Cort, who out-lasted Australia's Nick Schultz to win in Megeve from the breakaway to add icing to the cake heroics of his polka dot run earlier in the Tour.
Image credit: Getty Images