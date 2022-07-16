There was drama at the Tour de France as a police car caught fire towards the final climb of Stage 14.

Video captured by former rider Fabian Wegmann on Instagram showed the vehicle engulfed in flames at the finishing climb in Mende.

Thankfully, reportedly nobody was hurt in the incident.

Fire marshals were soon on the scene to extinguish the blaze and remove the charred car from the scene.

According to cyclingtips , “A big brown patch and a terrible smell lingers” long before the arrival of the peloton.

The riders, who had only just begun the stage when the incident occurred, were not impacted by the fire.

"There's been a bit of drama already in Mende today," explained Rob Hatch on commentary for Eurosport.

"Worrying drama. A police car has been on fire on the final climb. Thankfully, it looks to be under control and they're on their way to moving it.

"Drama on the road at the start, and drama on the final climb before we even get there."

The cause of the fire was unknown, although temperatures in the region had hit a sweltering 33 degrees Celsius on the day.

