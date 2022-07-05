Stage 4 at the Tour de France lands on the northern shores of France as the riders travel from Dunkirk to Calais.

Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange–Jayco) is the lead rider at the top of the General Classification after the initial run abroad and his success contrasts with the Stage 2 victory of Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team).

The pair clashed in 2020 in the Tour de Pologne in an incident that threatened to end Jakobsen's career, if not worse, and left the Dutchman's reputation in tatters.

Riders will be tasked with negotiating a route from Dunkirk to Calais, which stretches 171.5km. The two cities are relatively flat but along the way there will be several climbs that could start to sap the legs after the initial adrenaline of the Tour wears off.

Stage 5 is expected to be a far tougher opposition so riders may choose to play it safe and store energy for worse to come, or they may strike out now if they are confident in their stamina. The next stage's cobblestones can be brutal to suffer, but there are six category 4 climbs to come on Tuesday.

The fourth stage may be decided on the final climb, just under 11km from the finish, and marks a chance for someone to make a decisive attack with little chance to pull back anyone who makes a successful breakaway.

With the weather set to be mild enough not to pose any problems and a flat finale to the stage, there could be some powerful performances on display in the race to the finish line.

WHEN IS STAGE 4?

STAGE 4 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Tour de France Stage 4 profile Image credit: Getty Images

