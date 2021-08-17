Fabio Jakobsen timed a late attack to perfection to take Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana in a thrilling sprint finish.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider leapt ahead of Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Education–Nippo) on the uphill finish to take the win and green jersey.

Victory for Jakobsen signalled an emotional comeback for the Dutchman following the serious crash that left him in an induced coma at the 2020 Tour of Poland.

Vuelta a España 'They got burned' - Backstedt on Carapaz feeding penalty AN HOUR AGO

More to follow...

Vuelta a España 'They were pushing the boundaries' - Carapaz and Ineos to blame for time penalty AN HOUR AGO