Primoz Roglic was delighted with a ‘crazy’ time trial performance at the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The 31-year-old Slovenian won in Burgos as he built on his Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo last month, and while interviewed on Eurosport’s The Breakaway post-race analysis, he described the competing demands of such a short event.

“Crazy, huh? Obviously it was enough. I’m super happy with today's result,” he began.

Vuelta a España 'Mentality of champions' - Kelly praises Roglic for Stage 1 time trial win AN HOUR AGO

'It's harder!' - Roglic on the demands of a shorter time trial

Talking of the abridged length of the course, he nevertheless said: “It was super hard, you don’t wish for more when you cross the line. It’s harder. It’s all-out from start to finish.

“The fact is you have to go fast up, and you have to come down and survive the corners.”

Asked if he would be aiming to keep hold of the red jersey, he would only say that it was, “A beautiful start. I’m enjoying it. Hopefully I can enjoy it with the team in the coming days.”

'Roglic is going to be in red' - Defending champion makes statement on prologue

Vuelta a España 'It's harder!' - Roglic on the demands of a shorter time trial 2 HOURS AGO