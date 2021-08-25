110km: Quartet thwarted

Frenchman Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) instigates a move, takes three riders with him, but then sits up once they realise it's coming to nothing. Boy, this is relentless. The speed is still above 52kph and the temperature is up to 34 degrees.

130km: Peloton back together

That trio was neutralised with 137km to go and this was followed by a wave of fresh attacks - including a potentially dangerous dozen which, well, didn't pose that much danger in the end. And so it continues...

It's worth noting that both Arnaud Demare and Chad Haga are celebrating their birthdays today: The Frenchman hits a milestone with his 30th while the American, amazingly, turns 33. I always thought he was a youngster... Meanwhile Michael Matthews yesterday was celebrating another anniversary: one year since his last victory. Ouch. Could the Australian end that run today? Quite possibly. He has the legs to stay in touch on the climbs and the kick for the finish...

140km: 25 seconds now for the leaders

The gap edges up but, as the riders hit the foot of an uncategorised climb, there are still many teams not happy with the situation so we can expect a raft of counter-attacks once the gradient ramps up a little. The temperature is now 33 degrees and so it's not simply the racing that's hotting up.

145km: Another three go clear

Our latest triumvirate of breakaway hopefuls are Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka NextHash). They have 20 seconds but are getting little more leeway because both Euskaltel and Alpecin-Fenix have riders trying to join the party. No surprise to see Alpecin trying to get involved after their sprinter Jasper Philipsen withdrew yesterday, changing the dynamic of the team's race somewhat.

150km: Whopping average speed so far

That trio only ever got a handful of seconds over the pack and then was reabsorbed after 15 riders managed to bridge over and provide the link back to the peloton. It's no huge surprise it's proving so difficult for a move to stick today when there are so many teams out there still empty handed and when the average speed so far has been a mind-boggling 55.4kph.

155km: Three go clear in Bol(d) move

It's been a few days since we last saw Jetse Bol in a breakaway so it's no surprise to see the Dutchman from Burgos-BH try his luck today along with Antonio Soto of Euskaltel-Euskadi and Dimitri Claeys (Qhubeka-NextHash).

160km: All back together

Touzé managed to carve out an 18-second lead but he was then joined by five others who essentially dragged the peloton back across - so we're back to square one again. After a couple of lumps and bumps the road is now on a slight decline for the next 20 kilometres which could well make it hard for another move to stick.

170km: Fast start and early moves

The pace is pretty ferocious as rider after rider pings clear but gets pegged back. The latest to open up a small gap is Frenchman Damien Touzé (AG2R-Citroën) who, for now, has gone clear with no reaction from the pack.

Aru kidding me? Fabio may have to pull out...

The Italian former Vuelta winner Fabio Aru was riding a solid Vuelta in what will be the last Grand Tour outing of his career... until yesterday when the Qhubeka-NextHash rider plummeted five places in the standings and now lies over 18 minutes down. We're hearing that Aru has been suffering with an illness:

“Unfortunately, I had stomach issues in the last stages. It continued last night and also in the morning. I went a lot of time to the bathroom and I feel really, really empty. I saved the day on Tuesday, but yesterday was terrible and the night was worse. I’m here to try to start today but it’s not easy because I feel really empty. I’m not feeling good.”

Let's hope he can get through this and perhaps even fight for a stage win in the final week - that would be a nice way to bid farewell to the sport.

175km to go: Stage 12 is under way

The remaining 168 riders have rolled out of Jaen and gone under the kilometre zero banner - after a slight delay owing to a mechanical for a rider from Burgos BH. The race is on! It's a balmy 30 degrees Celsius and a reminder that we have Odd Christian Eiking in red, Egan Bernal in white, Damiano Caruso in polka dots and Fabio Jakobsen in green. Let's get this show started...

More hills but a flat finish in Cordoba

If yesterday's win by Primoz Roglic seemed quite easy to predict, the same cannot be said about today's 175km Stage 12. The road declines for the first third, punctuated with the odd rise ahead of the intermediate sprint over the finish line at Cordoba. The riders then face two different loops out of the Andalusian city each with a different climb. The finish comes after the final descent and a flat 10km dash to the line. Sprinter? Climber? Rouleur? Breakaway artist? GC riders? It's difficult to say how this one will play out...

Magnificent Magnus caught at the death

Any doubts as to whether Primoz Roglic would be adversely affected by his fall in Stage 10 were put to bed with another dominant display from the Slovenian one day later. But the star of the show yesterday was Magnus Cort, who came within 200 metres of denying Roglic on his own terrain for a second time in six days.

Six days after holding off Primoz Roglic for a hard-fought victory in Stage 6, Denmark’s Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) came very close to doubling up in Valdepenas de Jaen by doing exactly the same – only to be caught inside the final 150 metres of a thrilling uphill finale to Stage 11.

The last man standing from a five-man breakaway, Cort stayed clear on the only categorised climb of the day – the Puerto de Locubin – before arriving at the foot of the ramped rise to the finish inside the final kilometre with just 15 seconds to play with.

But once Roglic kicked clear of the main pack with his Spanish rival Enric Mas in tow, Cort’s brave effort came to a painful end – the 28-year-old fading to the most misleading 25th place you will see all season.

Read the full report here

