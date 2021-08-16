Cycling LA VUELTA Men | Stage 3 14:50-17:45

138km: Time to descend

The break have completed a stretch running alongside the Embalse de Uzquita - a dammed lake to the east of Burgos - and are now reaching the top of a brow ahead of the next phase of this gradual and staggered descent. We'll have a few uphill lips along the way before they hit the long valley road ahead of the intermediate sprint and the final two climbs. The gap is now 5'15" for our eight leaders.

152km: Bayer back after mechanical

Austria's Tobias Bayer needed a bike change after a mechanical on the descent but he's now back with the break which has a lead of 4'45" over the pack. Along with Bol and Amezqueta, Bayer is one of three riders in this move without a professional win to their names. Taaramae leads the way with 18 wins, Calmejane with 12, Dombrowski with four, Elissonde with two and Soto on one.

164km: Cat.3 Puerto del Manquillo

It's the Frenchman Kenny Elissonde who leads the break over the summit of the climb (7.2km at 4.3%) ahead of Bayer and Soto with a gap that is now well over four minutes for the leaders. That puts Elissonde level with Sepp Kuss on 3pts in the nascent KOM standings. With two more climbs on the agenda, the Frenchman is a good bet for the polka dot jersey today.

172km: Soto the virtual maillot rojo

The best placed rider on GC in this eight-man move is the Spaniard Antonio Soto, who started the day just 29 seconds down on Primoz Roglic. With the gap now three minutes, he's the virtual red jersey on the road - by four seconds on the Austrian Bayer and nine seconds on the Frenchman Calmejane.

178km: Gap pushing three minutes

The break formed on a little kicker and the leaders are now down the descent and ploughing on up the valley to the foot of today's first climb. Already the gap is approaching the three-minute mark which bodes well for the more climbing minded of these escapees - the likes of Calmejane, Elissonde, Taaramae, Bol and Dombrowski - all of whom could be eyeing up a win today.

It's worth mentioning that both Estonia's Taaramae and the American Dombrowski were in the breakaway for the first mountaintop finish in the Giro, which resulted in a maiden Grand Tour stage win for Dombrowski (albeit the day before he crashed out of the race after careering into some road furniture and taking Mikel Landa down with him).

185km: Eight riders go clear

We finally have a breakaway that has formed. The riders are: Lilian Calmejane (Ag2R-Citroen), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix), Jetse Bol (Burgos BH), Julen Amequeta (Caja Rural), Antonio Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates).

Alpecin-Fenix's blistering start in the WorldTour

Eyebrows were raised when Alpecin-Fenix were elevated into the WorldTour at the start of the season with many people claiming it was only because of Mathieu van der Poel. But while the Dutch superstar has kept his side of the bargain by lighting up the first week of the Tour with a stage win and a run in yellow, his team have done extraordinarily well across all three Grand Tours - they have certainly enough to show that they are more than a one-man band.

Philipsen's Stage 2 win yesterday means that Alpecin-Fenix have now won the first sprint in each of cycling's Grand Tours this season after Belgium's Tim Merlier won Stage 2 of the Giro and also Stage 3 of the Tour. Now they just need to work on their staying power: the team have not yet tasted success deep in a Grand Tour, in fact not even beyond day three...

Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the start

We're hearing that the Dutchman went down shortly after kilometre zero but that he's back on his bike and all okay. Jakobsen was second yesterday behind Belgium's Jasper Philipsen on his return to Grand Tour sprinting following his horrific crash in the Tour de Pologne last year.

195km: Gibbons move comes to nothing

There's an early attack from South Africa's Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) but he can't get much headway from the peloton, which is zipping along at quite a fair lick.

202.8km to go: Stage 3 is under way

We're only on the third day but the first summit finish of this year's race - the first of 10 uphill finishes in total - is on the cards with the Cat.1 ascent of Picon Blanco deciding the outcome of this 202.8km slog through the Spanish heat. The riders have rolled out of the neutral zone and the race has got going.

Stage 2 recap: Philipsen wins the sprint

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Fenix) produced a sensational burst of speed to pip Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck – QuickStep) and claim the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Belgian jumped off the wheel of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and held off the late surge of Jakobsen to take the stage into Burgos, after Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) was delivered into the finish well by teammate Matteo Trentin, but started his sprint just a few metres too soon. Matthews finished on the stage podium, after being outstripped by Philipsen and Jakobsen.

