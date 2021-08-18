Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Premium Cycling LA VUELTA Men | Stage 5 14:15-18:15 Live

Quick-Step's emotional rollercoaster continues

After Mark Cavendish’s sensational Tour de France comeback in July the tears of joy kept flowing for Deceuninck-QuickStep as Fabio Jakobsen took a stirring Stage 4 win in La Vuelta one year after almost losing his life in the Tour de Pologne.

Vuelta a España It's advantage Philipsen, but the green jersey in La Vuelta is finally a contest... 15/08/2021 AT 17:46

Fabio Jakobsen, Mark Cavendish Image credit: Getty Images

Back in April, Fabio Jakobsen was part of the Deceuninck-QuickStep team that helped Mark Cavendish get back to winning ways in the Tour of Turkey. Without a win in over three years, the Manx Missile won three stages on the bounce, then added a fourth on the last day to pull the curtain down on a dark period of his career blotted by bouts of depression as he fought the debilitating Epstein Barr virus.

As the seeds of Cavendish’s remarkable return to the Tour de France were sown in Turkey, Jakobsen’s highest finish in his own first race for eight months was 39th place. Not that it mattered. The race offered the 24-year-old Dutchman the opportunity to gradually reintegrate himself into the peloton as part of a winning team and the chance to draw a line under a far bleaker place: a medically induced coma following a high-speed crash that saw Jakobsen fighting for his life. Read on below...

160km: Youth and inexperience in leading trio

All three of today's breakaway are riding their debut Grand Tours. Sanchez and Lazkano are both 21 while Azparren is the relative elder statesman at 22. Meanwhile, only one of them, Caja Rural's Lazkano, has a pro win to his name - Stage 3 in last year's Volta a Portugal, when he soloed to glory and held off the returning peloton. That said, Lazkano is yet to break into the top 10 in any race this season, while his two companions have both peaked with a ninth place: in the Stage 4 ITT in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana for the long-haired Euskaltel rider Azparren, and in Stage 9 of the Arctic Race of Norway earlier this month for Sanchez.

170km: Gap pushing four minutes

None of these three escapees is a threat on GC with Sanchez the best placed rider over 10 minutes down on Taaramae. As such, the Estonian's Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team may not ride as forcibly on the front as they did yesterday and instead let the teams of the sprinters do the dirty work. The gap quickly grows to 3:50 as the mercury pushes 30 degrees Celsius on those flat and exposed Spanish planes.

180km: Three-man break on the move

And once again, like yesterday, it's an all-Spanish affair. Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH), Oier Laskano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are the men who have drawn the short straw as the Spanish wildcard teams look to continue getting some screen time during this opening week of the race.

184.4km to go: Stage 4 under way

The riders roll out of Tarancon and through the neutral zone - and the fifth stage is under way. It's a second day in red for the Stage 3 winner Rein Taaramae, who retained his lead in the GC despite hitting the deck with 2km remaining yesterday. The Estonian also leads the KOM standings but it's Frenchman Kenny Elissonde in polka dots for a second day, while Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is the man in green following his stage win, and Colombia's Egan Bernal in white.

Stage 4: Flat but potentially windy

On paper, the 184km stage from Tarancon to Albacete looks a bit of a snoozefest - what with not a single categorised climb and pretty much pan-flat roads from start to finish. But the city of Albacete, set in the middle of the Castille plains south-east of Madrid and the hub of Spain's knife-making industry, is known as the 'Windy City' and so the peloton will be on red alert for stabbing crosswinds.

How can I watch the Vuelta?

You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device

Stage 4 Recap - Jakobsen in green after emotional Stage 4 win in thrilling uphill sprint

A year from waking up from a medically induced coma after his horrific crash on the 2020 Tour de Pologne, Fabio Jakobsen got back to winning ways at La Vuelta on Tuesday. The Dutchman from Deceuninck-QuickStep powered past France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on a ramped finale to Stage 4 at Molina de Aragon to take his third win of the season while prising the green jersey from the shoulders of Stage 2 winner Jasper Philipsen.

Belgium’s Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) found himself boxed in during a hectic finale to the 164km stage through the Castilla-La Mancha region of central Spain, the man in green only managing ninth place. Denmark’s Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) completed the top three ahead of Italy’s Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and Australia’s Michael Matthews (EF Education-Nippo).

Read the full report here

- - -

Vuelta a España Vuelta a España: Stage 2 highlights as Jasper Philipsen sprints victory 15/08/2021 AT 16:46