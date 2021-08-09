¡Ay Caramba! The Vuelta a Espana is fast approaching, kicking off in Burgos on Saturday.

Primoz Roglic will be hoping to follow up his Olympic time trial triumph with a third straight win at the Spanish Grand Tour. He is the standout name in the field, with the Vuelta missing Tadej Pogacar, Chris Froome and others - but there is still plenty of competition.

The bulk of that comes from British-based Ineos Grenadiers, who struggled to make a dent at the Tour de France (like Roglic) and will want to finish strongly in the biggest remaining event in the calendar. They have a strong team, with South American pair Richard Carapaz and Egan Bernal also joined by Adam Yates.

Another Colombian, Miguel Angel Lopez, and Spaniard Mikel Landa will be in the mix to challenge for a podium place, if not outright victory. We take a look at the key stages and details to come.

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - the route

Key stage, explained in detail below.

August 14, Stage 1: Torino-Torino (8km, ITT)

August 15, Stage 2: Stupinigi (Nichelino) - Novara (169.5km, flat)

August 16, Stage 3: Biella - Canale (203km, mountain)

August 17, Stage 4: El Burgo de Osma - Molina de Aragon (163.6km, flat)

August 18, Stage 5: Tarancon - Albacete (184.4km, flat)

August 19, Stage 6: Requena - Alto de Cullera (159km, flat)

August 20, Stage 7: Gandia - Balcon de Alicante (152km, mountain)

August 21, Stage 8: Santa Pola - La Manga del Mar Menor (163.3km, flat)

August 22, Stage 9: Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velefique (187.8km, mountain)

August 23, rest day

August 24, Stage 10: Roquetas de Mar - Rincon de la Victoria (190.2km, hilly)

August 25, Stage 11: Antequera - Valdepenas de Jaen (131.6km, hilly)

August 26, Stage 12: Jaen - Cordoba (166.7km, hilly)

August 27, Stage 13: Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena (197.2km, flat)

August 28, Stage 14: Don Benito - Pico Villuercas (159.7km, mountain)

August 29, Stage 15: Navalmoral de la Mata - El Barraco (193.4km, mountain)

August 30, rest day

August 31, Stage 16: Laredo - Santa Cruz de Bezana (170.8km, flat)

September 1, Stage 17: Unquera - Lagos de Covadonga (181.6km, mountain)

September 2, Stage 18: Salas - Alto de Gamoniteiru (159.2km, mountain)

September 3, Stage 19: Tapia - Monforte de Lemos (187.8km, hilly)

September 4, Stage 20: Sanxenxo - Mos (173.6km, mountain)

September 5, Stage 21: Padron - Santiago de Compostela (33.7km, ITT)

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - route map

Vuelta a Espana route map - LaVuelta.es Image credit: Eurosport

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - 6 key stages

Stage 3, August 16: Biella - Canale (203km, mountain)

What, you wanted a slow start? The Vuelta isn't the Tour, where the peloton are eased into action. And by the Vuelta's standards, day three is quite LATE to have a first test for the GC contenders. It's a stage that warms up with some lumpy Cat. 3 action, then concludes with a trip up Picon Blanco which tops out an unwelcome 17%.

Stage 7, August 20: Gandia - Balcon de Alicante (152km, mountain)

Oof. SIX categorised climbs await the riders, with two Cat.1 ascents dovetailing the day. Over 3,500m of climbing and an absolute feast of action on the menu.

Stage 9, August 22: Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velefique (187.8km, mountain)

After an almost pan-flat stage, the peloton are catapulted back into the mountains. The first ascent of Alto Collado Venta Luisa should get the heart rate motoring before the concluding Alto de Velefique. The first rest day follows Stage 9 and judging from the profile, it will be most welcome.

Stage 14, August 28: Don Benito - Pico Villuercas (159.7km, mountain)

Nothing fills a cyclist with joy quite like inclines approaching 20%... midway through a stage that finishes with a 14km Cat.1 climb. Sadly, for Roglic, Bernal and Co., that's what's on the menu here as the short-but-not-remotely-sweet Alto Collado de Ballesteros likely to split the GC favourites. Those that survive should come back together before the longer, but less punishing, climb to Pico Villuercas.

Stage 18, September 2: Salas - Alto de Gamoniteiru (159.2km, mountain)

The Gamoniteiro debuts in 2021 and is arguably the most imposing climb of the entire race, averaging a shade under 10% for 14.6km. The final kilometre begins at a cruel 13% and crescendos to a whopping 17%. Expect any unlit GC fireworks to go off, unless any contenders choose to play their final cards on...

Stage 21, September 5: Padron - Santiago de Compostela (33.7km, ITT)

...the race-concluding individual time trial into Santiago de Compostela. Obviously anyone not called Primoz will need to have a significant advantage at this point, with the Slovenian the current master against the clock after his Tokyo heroics. If he's within a minute of the maglia rojo then he'll take some stopping.

