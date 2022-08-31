La Vuelta 2022 Stage 11 LIVE: Can Pedersen get his win as focus fleetingly shifts to the sprinters?
Vuelta a España
Stage 11 | Flat | men | 31.08.2022
Live
In Progress
Alhama de MurciaCabo de Gata
- Peloton+3:37
- Head of race3 Riders
12:44
160KM TO GO: BOL THE MOST EXPERIENCED OF THE ESCAPEES
While Slovenia's Vojtech Repa is riding his first Grand Tour and Spain's Joan Bou his second Vuelta, Dutchman Jetse Bol is an old-hand when it comes to this race, which is he riding for the sixth time. A regular fixture in breakaways, 32-year-old Bol's stand-out moment in the Vuelta came in 2019 when he finished second behind Burgos-BH team-mate Angel Madrazo in the fifth stage to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre. Bol's best result in this Vuelta has been 26th in Stage 7 to Cistierna while he was in the breakaway on Stage 2 to Utrecht. The best result from Bou, 25, is 32nd and for Repa, 22, it's 39th.
12:36
165KM TO GO: PELOTON KEEP TRIO ON A FOUR-MINUTE LEASH
BikeExchange-Jayco are the latest team to come to the front to help keep this move in check. They are working for their man Kaden Groves. A win would be a morale boost for the Australian relegration-threatened outfit on the day they lost fifth-place Simon Yates to Covid.
12:19
175KM TO GO: TREK, ALPECIN AND ARKEA ON THE FRONT OF THE PELOTON
The teams of the remaining sprinters have come to the front to keep this breakaway in check and their gap around the four-minute mark. It's the Alpecin-Deceuninck team of Tim Merlier who blink first, but they're soon helped out by Mads Pedersen's Trek-Segafredo and Dan McLay's Arkea-Samsic. With double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) withdrawing yesterday because of Covid, the door has been opened for other fast men to get on the score sheet. The three above are probably the quickest men left in the pack, so take your pick... Kaden Groves of BikeExchange-Jayco and Pascal Ackermann of UAE Team Emirates will also be keen to get in the mix.
12:16
REMINDER OF THE DAY'S COVID WITHDRAWALS
Five riders - including Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov - have left the race this morning because of positive lateral flow tests. Also heading home are Kern Pharma trio Hector Carretero, Pau Miquel and Roger Adria. With the 2018 champion Yates and Sivakob packing their bags, Juan Ayuso moves back into fifth place, Tao Geoghegan Hart rises to eighth, and Ben O'Connor and Thymen Arensman enter the top 10. More information below...
Vuelta rocked as top-10 GC riders Yates and Sivakov both withdraw with Covid
12:05
185KM TO GO: ALREADY FOUR MINUTES FOR TRIO
Some days it can take hours for the day's break to form. Today it took a matter of metres - and already, after 6km of racing, the gap is pushing four minutes. Each of these riders are well over an hour down on Remco Evenepoel in the standings - and none are sprinters of note - and so it's no surprise that there's little response to their collective gung-ho start to this long, flat schlep south towards the Costa Blanca.
11:56
STAGE 11 UNDER WAY: THREE PING CLEAR SHORTLY AFTER THE START
Just moments after the remaining 151 riders got this next stage under way, three dart clear in the form of Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi). They quickly build up a gap of over thirty seconds and it looks like the peloton is happy to grant the Spanish continental teams their time in the sun.
11:50
STAGE 11: ELPOZO ALIMENTACION – CABO DE GATA, 191.2KM (FLAT)
Ah yes, the annual keep-the-sponsors-sweet start at an out-of-town supermarket. This town, although you wouldn’t know it, is Alhama de Murcia, nestled between the Sierra de Carrascoy and Sierra Espuna mountain ranges, neither of which the race enters. Instead, it’s a flat slog south and along the coast, passing though arid desert land and ugly acres of plastic polytunnels growing the fruit that appears in most of your smoothies ahead of a likely bunch sprint in the tiny town of Cabo de Gata, east of Almeria. If you must miss one stage, this is probably it. Although I hope to be proved wrong!
La Vuelta Stage 11 profile and route map: ElPozo Alimentacion - Cabo de Gata
11:45
SIVAKOV AND YATES OUT AS COVID RAGES THROUGH PELOTON
The big overnight news to bring you is that five more riders – after yesterday’s eight – have been sent packing because of Covid, including three from Spanish minnows Equipo Kern Pharma and two big-name riders from the top 10: Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers). Both riders had solid TTs yesterday and Yates, the 2018 champion, was in fifth place and Frenchman Sivakov in ninth. At this rate, there’ll be no one left come Madrid…
11:40
EVENEPOEL RULES IN RED AHEAD OF HALFWAY POINT OF LA VUELTA
Hola! Que tal? Greetings and welcome to live coverage of Stage 11 of La Vuelta – a rare day for the sprinters to shine before the race for red resumes on Thursday. That race for red looks rather one-sided after Remco Evenepoel blitzed the field in yesterday’s time trial – beating Primoz Roglic by 48 seconds to scoop his first ever Grand Tour stage win and move 2’41” clear of the Slovenian at the top of the standings. And to think we’re not even halfway through this race yet…
