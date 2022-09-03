Boy, do we have a race on our hands… Defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) reignited the battle for red at La Vuelta with a stinging attack on the final climb of La Pandera to drop race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and put the Belgian under serious pressure in an explosive climax to Stage 14 on Saturday.

Dropped with four kilometres remaining, Evenepoel showed his class to limit his losses to Roglic and his red jersey rivals, the Belgian crossing the line 56 seconds down on the stage winner, Richard Carapaz of Ecuador. Ineos Grenadiers climber Carapaz was the only rider from a 10-man move to survive the onslaught as the GC fireworks detonated behind on the third and final climb of the day.

Carapaz came home eight seconds clear of Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Roglic, who slashed his deficit to 1’49” on Evenepoel ahead of Sunday’s all-important high-altitude finish in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Evenepoel was unable to respond to Roglic’s attack and was soon distanced by Spaniards Enric Mas (Movistar), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Lopez. But the 22-year-old Belgian did not let his head slump – and a mini revival on the sweltering climb saw him peg back Ayuso en route to taking a well-earned eighth place on the stage.

Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) took fourth place ahead of Spanish champion Rodriguez, Mas and the Dutchman Thymen Arensman (Team DSM). Both Lopez and Almeida rose a place to sixth and seventh as Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) dropped to eighth after taking tenth place on the stage.

