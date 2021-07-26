A nail-biting finish saw Daley and Lee neck-and-neck with Chinese favourites Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan, but the British pair held their nerve to seal a famous victory and spark delirium amongst those in Team GB colours around the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Having been just 14 years old when he made his Olympic debut at Beijing 2008 before winning back-to-back bronzes in London and Rio, the triumph marks the pinnacle of a stunning journey for Daley.

“Honestly, it’s actually overwhelming”, the 27-year-old told Eurosport.

I’ve been diving for 20 years now and this is my fourth Olympic Games and it’s been my childhood dream for ever to stand on top of the podium and to do that alongside one of your best friends, to be able to share that… holy tornado!

“We put so much hard work, effort and sacrifice into getting this piece of metal round your neck – it means everything.”

Becoming a parent to son Robert alongside husband Dustin Lance Black in 2018, it was Daley’s first Games as a father.

The fact that this overlapped with a long-awaited gold medal was no coincidence for the diver, with his husband prophesying the diver’s triumph.

Daley said: “Back in 2016 I was heartbroken and devastated, that was the Olympics I thought I was going to win a gold medal.

When I didn’t, it was Lance that said to me ‘Tom this isn’t the end of your story, and maybe our child is meant to be there to watch you win an Olympic gold.’

"The fact that my son watched me win an Olympic gold medal with Matty, I honestly can’t believe it and I just feel like such a proud parent right now. This whole experience with Matty has just been awesome, I’m overwhelmed."

When asked about the prospect of one more Olympics though, Daley didn’t rule out a return in Paris in 2024.

“I’ll see how my body goes. Individual platform might be a push to keep going with because that’s the hardest on your body," he said.

“I’m definitely going to take a year out and just give my body a little bit of a break.

“It’s only three years to go now, it’s basically a hop, skip and a jump and it’s the next one!”

For Lee meanwhile, four years Daley’s junior, it is one Games, one gold.

Having made big sacrifices to get to the Games, the 23-year-old could not have dreamed of a better debut, breaking China’s 21-year gold winning streak in the event.

“I had to move my life from Leeds to London just under three years ago. To do synchro you’ve got to train together all the time,” Lee said.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends in London, all my friends are back in Leeds and my family too, so I made a huge sacrifice and I honestly can’t believe it’s finally paid off.

“I’m actually confused, I don’t understand!”

