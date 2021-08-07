Tom Daley is through to the final of the men’s 10m platform final after finishing in fourth in the semi-final.

The 27-year-old comfortably made the final even with an inconsistent performance in the semi-final, scoring a total of 462.90.

Daley’s opening dive of a reverse 3½ somersaults earned him a disappointing 71.40, but the Brit drastically improved for his second dive, which scored 81.60.

A 54.00 in Daley’s third dive, however, put him back under pressure in ninth position at the mid-way point.

Daley got back on track with a 73.50 from his fourth dive of an armstand back 3 somersaults.

The Brit is itching to add another Olympic medal to his trophy cabinet and finished strongly with a 88.80 in his fifth dive and a huge 93.60 in his sixth banker dive.

There was plenty of eye-catching dives in the semi-final, particularly from China’s Yuan Cao and Japan’s 14-year-old star Rikuto Tamai.

Yuan won the semi-final with a total score of 513.70, while world champion Jian Yang finished in second with 480.85.

Russian Aleksandr Bondar finished just ahead of Daley in third with 464.10 and with the top six so close together in points, fans can expect a cracking final showdown later on Saturday.

---

