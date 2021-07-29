The equestrian drama is set to continue over the next week as the world's best horses and riders go head to head in the eventing dressage and jumping competitions.

There are high hopes for Team GB after Charlotte Dujardin's double medal success in the team and individual dressage saw her win a record sixth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated female British Olympian in history.

With the dressage wrapped up, equestrian fans are now set for an exciting few days of eventing and jumping as Team GB once again go in search of gold.

The eventing competition format is contested on both team and individual platforms with the medals decided on August 2.

Those aiming for individual glory will need to tackle the dressage, cross-country and showjumping phases across four days to receive their final penalty score – the lowest score wins.

In the showjumping events, competitors will be taking to the tracks, consisting of 12 to 15 obstacles, to navigate the course, including at least one double and a treble.

The horse and rider teams must finish will incur penalties for knocking down rails throughout the course.

When are the Tokyo Olympics eventing dressage and jumping sessions? (all times BST)

July29

Eventing first horse inspection - 01.30–03.30

July 30

Eventing dressage day one, session one (22 riders – team and individual) - 01:30–04:00

Eventing dressage day one, session two (22 riders – team and individual) - 09:30–12:10

July31

Eventing dressage day two (21 riders – team and individual) - 01:30–04:00

Jumping first horse inspection - 09:00–11:30

August 1

Eventing cross country (all riders – team and individual) - 23:45–03:10

August 2

Eventing second horse inspection - 01:30–03:10

Eventing jumping (first round team final and individual qualifier with medals, followed by top 25 for individual final and medals) - 09:00–14:25

Horses and riders must navigate obstacles in the jumping event Image credit: Getty Images

August 3

Jumping (75 riders – individual qualifier) - 11:00–14:45

August 4

Jumping (30 riders – individual final and medals) - 11:00–13:40

August 5

Jumping horse inspection - 09:00–11:00

August 6

Jumping team qualifier (60 riders – team qualifier) - 11:00–14:05

August 7

Jumping (30 riders – team final and medals) - 11:00–13:30

Charlotte Dujardin has already picked up two medals at Tokyo 2020 for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

Who is representing Team GB in the eventing dressage and jumping?

Eventing dressage

Laura Collett (31) with London 52 (12-year-old bay gelding)

Tom McEwen (30) with Toledo de Kerser (14-year-old bay gelding)

Oliver Townend (38) with Ballaghmor Class (14-year-old grey gelding)

Travelling reserve: Piggy March (40) with Brookfield Innocent (12-year-old bay gelding)

Jumping

Scott Brash (36) with Hello Jefferson (12-year-old bay gelding)

Ben Maher (38) with Explosion W (12-year-old chestnut gelding)

Holly Smith (38) with Denver (13-year-old bay male)

Travelling reserve: Harry Charles (22) with Romeo 88 (12-year-old bay gelding)

