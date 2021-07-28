Charlotte Dujardin is now Britain's most decorated female Olympian after winning bronze in the individual dressage.

Germany took gold and silver but Dujardin, onboard horse Gio, clinched an incredible sixth Olympic medal.

Tokyo 2020 'Delighted' Dujardin becomes Britain's most decorated female Olympian 27 MINUTES AGO

Speaking after securing bronze she said: "It’s always a huge honour just to come to an Olympic Games and represent your country.

"To come away with another medal is just absolutely unbelievable. I feel so proud to be here, we have such a fantastic team – it’s unbelievable.

"To come away with another medal and be alongside incredible inspiring women and sportspeople, I can’t say much more.”

Dujardin was again delighted at her record-breaking achievement in the individual dressage and there will now likely be calls for her to receive a damehood.

So where do her achievements sit in the British record books?

Who is Britain's most decorated Olympian?

Cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins tops the medal charts having competed in five Olympic Games that saw him win gold at four consecutive Games between Athens 2004 and Rio 2016.

Prior to Dujardin's triumphs in Tokyo, rower Katherine Grainger and the late tennis star Kathleen McKane Godfree, topped the female standings.

Team GB's top medallists

Bradley Wiggins - eight medals (five gold, one silver, two bronze)

Chris Hoy - seven (six gold, one silver)

Jason Kenny - seven (six gold, one silver)

Steve Redgrave - six (five gold, one bronze)

Bronze medalist Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry of Team Great Britain pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special Team Final Image credit: Getty Images

Charlotte Dujardin - six (three gold, one silver, two bronze)

Ben Ainslie - five (four gold, one silver)

Jack Beresford - five (three gold, two silver)

Henry Taylor - five (three gold, two bronze)

Max Whitlock - five (two gold, three bronze)

Katherine Grainger - five (one gold, four silver)

Kathleen McKane Godfree - five (one gold, two silver, two bronze)

-------

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Dujardin becomes Britain's outright most decorated female Olympian 2 HOURS AGO