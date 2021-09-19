Toksport WRT registered the best points total so far in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship for Teams on the 55th Azores Rallye.
With Andreas Mikkelsen finishing as the best four-wheel-drive runner and Jean-Baptiste Franceschi the leading finisher in two-wheel drive, Toksport WRT scored a total of 79 points on the spectacular gravel event.
Toksport WRT now has a 62-point advantage over Rallye Team Spain, with Poland’s ORLEN Team drawing level with third-placed Porvoon Autopalvelu from Finland on 107 points.
