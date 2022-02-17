Yoann Bonato will take to the stages of the FIA European Rally Championship for a third season running in 2022.
The four-time French champion is focusing on the ERC rounds in Canary Islands (Rally Islas Canarias), Latvia (Rally Liepāja) and Italy (Rally di Roma Capitale).
Co-driven by Benjamin Boulloud in a CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2, the MICHELIN-equipped ace will also chase a fifth French Tarmac title.
Bonato is a double podium finisher in the ERC and placed eighth in last season’s final standings.
Photo:Facebook.com/citroenracing
