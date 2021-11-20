Sara Fernández has become the first female to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers** in a sensational title showdown on Rally Islas Canarias.

The coveted title was between Spaniard Fernández and Pole Szymon Gospodarczyk – co-drivers to Efrén Llarena and Miko Marczyk respectively – with the outcome decided on the final stage of the 2021 ERC season by a margin of 7.2s.



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

