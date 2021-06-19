Alejandro Cachón might have crashed out on his FIA ERC Junior Championship debut, but the Spaniard will be able to take heart from the early pace he was demonstrating aboard his Rallye Team Spain Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Cachón follows compatriots Efrén Llarena (2018) and Pep Bassas (2020) by stepping up to ERC3 Junior as the Beca Júnior R2 champion from the previous season with full backing from Spanish ASN RFEDA’s Rallye Team Spain initiative.



He was in third place in ERC3 Junior when he crashed out on the third stage of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, thankfully without injury to either he or co-driver Alejandro López.

