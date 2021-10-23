Erik Cais has charged into the lead of Rally Hungary, outpacing Nikolay Gryazin by 7.6s on SS5 to take a 0.4s lead over the FIA European Rally Championship counter’s early pacesetter.

Cais reported a “problem with a cylinder” at midday service in Nyíregyháza, which was later traced to a faulty spark plug.



But with this Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 restored to full working order, Cais has turned a 7.2s deficit into a narrow lead of 0.4s with two stages of leg one remaining.



“The car is working and it feels brilliant on this road,” said Cais. “I’m just trying to get myself to a really good confidence. I will try to keep the pace but I don’t want to do a mistake. We need to stay focused.”

