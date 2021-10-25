Simone Campedelli overcame a “challenging” Rally Hungary to claim a top-five finish in the FIA European Rally Championship and gain more valuable data for Team MRF Tyres.

Campedelli was classified fifth overall in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, which he’d never driven on asphalt prior to his Rally Hungary debut.



Afterwards, the Italian said: “Rally Hungary was a challenging rally. The speeds were very high and the Tarmac was unique. We tried many things with the tyres to get the data we needed.



“I also pushed a lot through the rally and particularly on stage 12, I enjoyed the drive and my performance with the MRF Tyres. In the dark, I was on the limit. The long straights on the limiter and into a tight corner, there was no margin for error.



“It was my first time in Hungary, it is a beautiful rally. Warm, people, warm fans. I would like to thank everyone at Team MRF Tyres for their work at this rally and I am looking forward to Rally Islas Gran Canarias. I am happy to bring the car home and for now, I am happy.”

