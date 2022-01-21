The sporting regulations for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship are online at FIA.com.
ClickHEREfor more information and here's a summary of just some of what's new for the eagerly anticipated 2022 season:
*Every special stage from every ERC round streamed live and on demand for fans to watch on WRC+.
*Power Stage on all rounds, follows the same successful format used in the FIA World Rally Championship with live television and points awarded to the fastest five drivers. As a result, bonus points are no longer awarded at the end of each leg of an ERC event.
*All FIA Priority Drivers, any driver appearing in the top 15 of the final ERC championship standings in 2021 or appearing in the top 15 of the provisional ERC standings of the current season are required to choose their starting position for the opening leg of an event.
*At the end of leg one, the top 15 (rather than the top 10) are reseeded for leg two.
*To score ERC points, drivers must use tyres supplied by a manufacturer registered with the FIA and WRC Promoter under a new system from 2022.
*Following the creation of a two-tier structure in 2017, the ERC Junior Championship is streamlined and run as the ERC4 Junior Championship for Rally4 and Rally5 cars equipped with tyres from official partner Pirelli.
