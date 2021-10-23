Miklós Csomós will run first on the road on the deciding leg of Rally Hungary tomorrow (Sunday).
Csomós, whose Škoda Fabia R5 is entered under the Borsod Talent Motorsport Egyesület banner,was classified P10 on leg one following Ádám Velenczei’s final-stage retirement.
Under the reverse-seeding rule the top 10 classified finishers after leg one start leg two in reverse order, which means rally leader Nikolay Gryazin starts P10.
