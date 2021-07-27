Alejandro Cachón missed out on winning in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship at only his second attempt by an incredible 0.1s on Rally di Roma Capitale – but did a bottle of water make the difference?

The 21-year-old lost out to Jean-Baptiste Franceschi by the most slender of margins in a final-stage showdown on challenging asphalt stages close to Fiuggi on Sunday afternoon.



“The fight was incredible, at the end we lose the win but I am happy,” said the Rallye Team Spain ace. “The first day on the street stage [in Rome] we lost too much time and then on Saturday, on the second stage, a bottle of water came under the pedal and I cannot drive well. This could be the difference.”



Like fellow Spanish talents Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas before him, Cachón, has stepped up to ERC3 Junior as his prize for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in his homeland, a title he claimed last season.



After Llarena won the ERC3 Junior title in 2019 and with Bassas placing runner-up last season, Cachón’s progress in his RaceSeven-run, Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 is being keenly followed as he embarks on his first season of international competition alongside co-driver Alejandro López. Cachón and López are also eligible for ERC3 points.

