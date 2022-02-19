With the start of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship just weeks away, here are the key timings for Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas.
FRIDAY MARCH 11
Free Practice (for priority drivers):13h00-14h00,Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)
Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):15h00, Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)
Shakedown (for non-priority drivers):16h30-18h30, Lagoa (3.04 kilometres)
Start Order Selection:18h00,Pavilhão Multiusos, Fafe
Start:21h03,Rua Angelo Medon, Fafe
SS1:Fafe Super Special Stage (1.43kms), 21h08
SATURDAY MARCH 12
Service A:Fafe, 07h27
SS2:Boticas 1 (15.05kms), 09h00
SS3:Cabeceiras de Basto 1 (10.84kms), 10h17
SS4:Vieira do Minho 1 (16.93kms), 11h20
SS5:Luílhas 1 (11,86kms), 12h20
Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 12h59/13h14
Service B:Fafe, 13h21
SS6:Boticas 2 (15.05kms), 15h09
SS7:Cabeceiras de Basto 2 (10.84kms), 16h26
SS8:Vieira do Minho 2 (16.93kms), 17h29
SS9:Luílhas 2 (11.86kms), 18h29
Technical zone in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 19h08/19h18
Service C:Fafe, 19h25
SUNDAY MARCH 13
Service D:Fafe, 07h22
SS10:Montim 1 (8.73kms), 08h08
SS11:Seixoso 1 (9.97kms), 08h40
SS12:Santa Quitéria 1 (9.18kms), 09h15
SS13:Lameirinha 1 (14.83kms), 10h08
Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 10h48/11h12
Service E:Fafe, 11h19
SS14:Montim 2 (8.73kms), 12h20
SS15:Seixoso 2 (9.97kms), 12h52
SS16:Santa Quitéria 2 (9.18kms), 13h27
Regrouping in/out:Praça Mártires do Fascismo, 14h03/14h39
SS17:Lameirinha 2 Power Stage (14.83kms), 15h08
Finish:Fafe, 15h47
The post ERC countdown continues as Fafe timings are revealed appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
