With the 55th Azores Rallye building up to a thrilling finale, here’s a reminder of how to follow the deciding leg of round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
SS9:Sete Cidades 1 (24.01kms) from 10h54 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onFacebook,YouTube

SS13:Sete Cidades 2 (24.01kms) from 15h53 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onFacebook,YouTube

NEW!Azores Rallye TV broadcasting live onYouTube

ERC Radio will be live throughout the day

DON’T MISS! Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 24h00 CET, Saturday September 18 (check local listings for details)
