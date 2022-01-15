The date for the 2022 FIA Rally & Cross Country Officials Seminar, which is attended by organisers of FIA European Rally Championship events, has been set.





A busy agenda is being planned with sessions covering regulation changes, safety developments and updates on observer guidance for both rally and cross country.



To be held online for the second year running, the event is scheduled to take place on Thursday February 10 and Friday February 11. The annual seminar for FIA officials switched to a virtual format for the first time last January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A record number of some 500 officials and delegates from 80 countries followed online.

