Miko Marczyk celebrated his 26th birthday by securing his best finish to date in the FIA European Rally Championship with second place on Rally Hungary.

The double Polish champion demoted András Hadik for third with a final-stage charge and was then promoted to second after on-the-road winner Nikolay Gryazin was handed a 15-minute time penalty.



Following the event, the ORLEN Team driver said: “It’s really great for me because I woke up in a good mood and I was thinking it would be a good day for us, but I was thinking more that we would fight for the top five, that was my plan. But, finally, we won the day in the European Rally Championship against guys like Mads Østberg, Nikolay Gryazin and Andreas Mikkelsen.



“We are on the podium and we won three proper stages so I am happy for that and I’m happy because it shows we made progress, we made development and all my strategy, which I am trying to do all the time, it’s working and I hope there will be more and more days like today in the ERC in the future and it’s just our beginning of our good days in rallying.”

