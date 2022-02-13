Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock’s FIA European Rally Championship-winning partnership is over.

The youngest ERC champion duo announced their split on Friday after 29 events together, including 17 rounds of the European championship.



Whittock linked up with his fellow Briton Ingram for the final two rounds of the ERC3 Junior Championship in 2017, which Ingram won. More progress and success followed in 2018 before they won the overall ERC title on the final stage of the final round of the 2019 season. They were one event into their WRC2 campaign with Toksport WRT when they confirmed they were partners no more.



“I chose Ross to be my co-driver towards the end of 2017, where he helped me clinch the ERC Junior Championship with Opel. Since then we achieved so much together in the ERC and WRC with Toksport, but the time has come to part ways as a crew. I would like to wish Ross the best of luck in the future and thank him and his family for their support."



Whittock said: “The split has marked the end to a successful chapter of my career, with the decision coming to help benefit both of our careers in the sport. I would like to thank Chris for the partnership and the success we had together and I wish him all the best in the future. There will be new opportunities for me and I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career.”

