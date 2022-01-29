The winners of the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica could mount an FIA ERC4 Championship attack in 2023.

Peugeot Portugal and Peugeot Spain have joined forces with Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica organiser Sports & You to offer a unique prize to the crew succeeding 2021 title winners Alejandro Cachón and Alejandro López.



The winning crew will be able to choose a programme of events in Portugal and Spain aboard a Citroën C3 Rally2 in 2023. Or they could opt for a season of ERC4 action in a Peugeot 208 Rally4.



Season five of the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica begins on the ERC-counting Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras from March 11/12 and also includes the FIA World Rally Championship rounds in Portugal and Spain as part of a six-event schedule.



Jorge Tomé, Peugeot Portugal’s Brand Manager, said: We are proud to present the fifth season of this hugely successful initiative that is the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica.”



