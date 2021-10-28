Alejandro Cachón was back in the FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior points and close to a class podium on Rally Hungary having battled for the victory at one stage.

Spaniard Cachón placed fourth in the final order following a delay due to a damaged tyre and is sixth in the overall standings with just next month’s Rally Islas Canarias remaining.



The Rallye Team Spain scholarship winner said: “The position is good even though yesterday we were fighting for the victory. But a puncture and a bad selection for the tyres meant we lost a lot of time.”

