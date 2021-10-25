Andrea Mabellini has not only won a second FIA European Rally Championship support category title in as many years, he’s also secured an exciting prize drive for his efforts.

After winning the Abarth Rally Cup in 2020, the ex-circuit racer claimed the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT – the arrive-and-drive series for the Renault Clio Rally5 run on MICHELIN tyres – on the season-deciding Rally Hungary yesterday.



The 22-year-old can now look forward to a three-event prize drive in the FIA European Rally Championship next season in a Renault Clio Rally4 run by Toksport WRT following his success alongside co-driver Virginia Lenzi.



“We are so happy,” said Mabellini. “I would like to thank so many people, particularly Toksport WRT because the car was perfect all the season with no problems. But the most important thank you is to Virginia who had the perfect season with no mistakes. I would like to thank all the guys of the Trophy because we are all friends and we are here to follow our dreams. This rally was so long and it was very tense to keep in the third position for all the rally. I am sorry we lost two competitors but that’s rally and we made it to the end. Now we can look forward to doing three races in the Renault Clio Rally4 with Toksport next season.”

ERC P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge rewards ERC drivers on Rally Hungary 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Polonski aces ERC Abarth Rally Cup battle 12 HOURS AGO