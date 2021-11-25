Dmitry Feofanov completed a hugely successful second season in the FIA ERC2 Championship with third place in class on Rally Islas Canarias, a result that secured the runner-up spot in the provisional standings.
The Latvia-based driver has been on fine form throughout the season, shrugging off his limited experience to post a number of impressive results, including a breakthrough maiden ERC2 category victory on Rally Liepāja in July.
He started Rally Islas Canarias in the fight for the ERC2 title with Javier Pardo only for a puncture on leg one to wreck his hopes of championship success.
He started Rally Islas Canarias in the fight for the ERC2 title with Javier Pardo only for a puncture on leg one to wreck his hopes of championship success.
Ad
ERC
It’s Cruz time as Enrique shines in ERC
The post Feofanov’s second best in ERC2 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
History-making ERC champion** co-driver Fernandez ready for more
ERC
Campedelli shows more ERC pace for Team MRF Tyres
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad