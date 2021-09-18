Andreas Mikkelsen is the new leader of the 55th Azores Rallye, which continues with the iconic volcano stage from 10h53 local time.
Mikkelsen started Saturday’s action 4.0s behind Dani Sordo but demoted the Spaniard for top spot on SS8, Feteiras.
His margin is a narrow 1.9s heading into the 24.01-kilometre Sete Cidades with home hero Ricardo Moura slipping back after an off-form start to day two. After eight stages, Moura is 20.1s off the lead in third.
ClickHEREfor to find out how to watch the action live.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
His margin is a narrow 1.9s heading into the 24.01-kilometre Sete Cidades with home hero Ricardo Moura slipping back after an off-form start to day two. After eight stages, Moura is 20.1s off the lead in third.
ClickHEREfor to find out how to watch the action live.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
ERC
Heavy landing hits Cais hard in ERC
The post Fight is on as ERC ace Mikkelsen leads into iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Midday round-up: Sordo cuts Mikkelsen’s ERC Azores lead to 0.1s with volcano victory
ERC
Herczig’s double ERC 55th Azores Rallye trouble