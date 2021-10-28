Norbert Maior might have been denied a podium finish in FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior on Rally Hungary but a first stage win went some way towards compensating the talented Romanian for his efforts.

Maior, with sister Francesca co-driving, went fastest in class on stage five and started the closing loop of four stages in third place in both categories abord his Topp-Cars Rally Team Peugeot 208 Rally4.



But after a damaged tyre on SS11 dropped him back to fifth place, a lost wheel on the final stage meant an agonising non-finish.



“We were happy with the rhythm we had and thank you to everyone who supported us,” said Maior. “Even if in Hungary the ending was not as we would have liked, the first stage win is never forgotten.”

