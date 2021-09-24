Football coach and rallying fan André Villas-Boas will be able to count on expert advice from Bruno Magalhães when he makes his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship next week.

Porto-born Villas-Boas, who has coached wit considerable success in his homeland, England, China, Russia and France, is contesting Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in the same Team Hyundai Portugal-entered Hyundai i20 R5 Magalhães has used in this season’s Portuguese championship.



“He’s doing the rally for charity reasons and it’s a big pleasure for Hyundai to receive him because he’s very passionate about rallying,” said Magalhães. “We know he wants to get to the finish and win some pleasure and for sure I will give him some advice. But I ask him if one day he will coach my team, Benfica, and all the time he says ‘no’ [because he is from Porto]. It’s really a joke between him and me.”



Villas-Boas is using his participation to promote his Race for Good charity, which is raising funds for APPACDM Porto, Ace Africa and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.



“It is partnerships like the one we have with Hyundai Portugal that Race for Good needs to embrace more and new projects and change the lives of more people,” said Villas-Boas. “It is a great pleasure to participate in a race like the Rally Serras de Fafe and Felgueiras, at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 R5 and to contribute to our causes.”

