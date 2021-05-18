Former European champion Jan Kopecký says winning round two of the Hungarian championship by 2.0s last weekend required ‘risk’ and was “not easy” against strong local opposition.

Co-driven by Jan Hloušek, Kopecký beat defending national champion András Hadik on the Ózd Eger Rallye at the wheel of his Topp-Cars Rally Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo following a thrilling finale.



“What a weekend,” said Czech driver Kopecký, who won the FIA European Rally Championship in 2013. “We risked it, it paid off, we won by two seconds [but] winning in Hungary is not easy [because] the home drivers have quality.”



Kopecký is contesting the Hungarian championship this season alongside his Czech championship programme. The Hungarian championship and ERC join forces during the Rally Hungary weekend from October 22-24.



Photo:Facebook.com/motorsportskoda / MGR Images

