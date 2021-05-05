Chris Ingram scored a stage win and podium finish on Rali Terras d’Aboboreira last weekend to underline the talent that helped him to the FIA European Rally Championship title two years ago.

On only his second outing in a Rally2-specification car since he became ERC champion on Rally Hungary on November 10, 2019 – and his first on gravel since the Cyprus Rally in September of that year – Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock placed a fine third on the Portuguese championship season opener.



It followed their impressive fifth place finish in the FIA World Rally Championship on the sealed-surface Croatia Rally the previous weekend.



Afterwards, Ingram wrote on Facebook: “Two weeks ago I made my rally comeback in Croatia. A huge moment for the whole team, I wanted to pick up from where Ross and I left off when we won the ERC. I struggled like never before after such a long layoff and the relentlessness of rally life, aiming for perfection corner after corner, stage after stage was a huge shock to the system physically and mentally.



“Not much can prepare your brain for the World Rally Championship apart from driving at that level consistently and I've not been doing any proper driving for a very, very long time.



“One week later, we've bounced back to take our first podium with the team on my first drive on gravel in almost two years against top level competition.



“Shaking off the rust, as well as beating the nerves and anxiety of that first drive back was a bigger win than I could've hoped for. Bring on our next massive challenge on Rallye de Portugal in two weeks.”



Photo:Facebook.com/chrisingramrally

