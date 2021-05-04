Norbert Herczig has come up with an alternative way to prepare for his upcoming FIA European Rally Championship campaign.

The Škoda Rally Team Hungaria driver, who is co-driven by compatriot Ramón Ferencz, is entered for this month’s Vodafone Rally de Portugal for what will mark the double ERC podium finisher’s FIA World Rally Championship debut.



“Thanks to our partners, we can participate in the European championship with an intensive test programme unique in Hungary,” Herczig explained. “We started this in mid-March and would have continued in preparation for the Azores Rallye. When it turned out that the opening race would be at a different time, the idea came up that Rally de Portugal would be a great preparation, not only for the upcoming Polish and Latvian races, but also for Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras at the end of September.”



Hungarian squad Topp-Cars Rally Team will run Herczig and Ferencz in Portugal. Herczig is a four-time national champion.

