Yoann Bonato starts his 2021 FIA European Rally Championship on top form following his victory on Rallye Vosges – Grand-Est, round two of the French championship yesterday (Saturday).
Although the all-Tarmac format will provide limited preparation in terms of driving and set-up, the victory nevertheless serves as a welcome boost for the Michelin-equipped, CHL Sport Auto-run Citroën driver and co-driver Benjamin Boulloud.
Simone Tempestini was also victorious ahead of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland opening the 2021 ERC calendar from June 18-20. On the Romanian championship-counting, Catena Raliul Argeșului, Tempestini and co-driver Sergiu Itu were clear winners.
Photo:Facebook.com/YoannBonatoOfficiel / MAP / Bastien Roux
