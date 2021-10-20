Rally Hungary, round seven of the FIA European Rally Championship, is set for a packed weekend of live coverage co-hosted by Julian Porter and Chris Rawes. Here’s a refresher of what and when.
Pre-event press conference:16h30 CET, Friday October 22 onFacebook,YouTube. In attendance: Group 1: Norbert Herczig, Andreas Mikkelsen, Mads Østberg, Adrienn Vogel Group 2: Nikolai Gryazin, Andrea Mabellini, Dariusz Poloński
Start order selection:16h45 CET, Friday October 22 onFacebook,YouTube
SS4*:Mád-Disznókő 1 (10.19kms) from 11h09 CET, Saturday October 23 onFacebook,YouTube
SS6*:Füzér-Abaújvár 2 (23.50kms) from 14h55 CET, Saturday October 23 onFacebook,YouTube
SS11*:Erdőbénye 2 (13.50kms) from 13h30 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS13*:Erdőbénye 3 (13.50kms) from 16h21 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS14:Fóny 3 (10.85kms) stopline from 17h19 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
*Live coverage includes spectacular footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
