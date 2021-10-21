Javier Pardo makes his Rally Hungary debut in contention to score a fifth straight win in the FIA ERC2 category.

Pardo, from Spain, is unbeaten in the production-based division so far in 2021 aboard the Suzuki Swift R4lly S he shares with co-driver Adrián Pérez.



“There are two hard rallies left, it’s difficult but I need to keep the focus for the championship,” Pardo said following his fourth triumph for Suzuki Motor Ibérica on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguerias earlier this month.



Pardo heads Dmitry Feofanov by 15 points in the provisional order ahead of Rally Hungary. Pardo’s team-mate, Joan Vinyes from Andorra, is third in the table.

